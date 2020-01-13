A Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunciou esta segunda-feira as nomeações para os Óscares de 2020. "Joker", o filme realizado por Todd Phillips e protagonizado por Joaquim Phoenix, é o mais nomeado, em 11 categorias, incluindo as de Melhor Filme, Melhor Realizador e Melhor Actor.

"O Irlandês", do realizador Martin Scorcese, "1917", de Sam Mendes, e "Era uma vez em... Hollywood", de Quentin Tarantino, são os filmes que se seguem na lista dos mais nomeados.

Renée Zellwegger ("Judy"); Saoirse Ronan ("Mulherzinhas"); Charlize Theron ("Bombshell - O Escândalo"); Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet"); e Scarlett Johansson ("História de Um Casamento") estão nomeadas na categoria de Melhor Actriz, enquanto António Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), Leonardo DiCaprio ("Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood"); Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker"); Adam Driver ("História de Um Casamento"); e Jonathan Pryce ("Dois Papas") são os nomeados para o Óscar de Melhor Actor.

Conheça a lista completa das nomeações:

Melhor Actriz Secundária

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Scarlett Johansson, "Jo Jo Rabbit"

Florence Pugh, "Little Women"

Melhor Guarda Roupa

"The Irishman", Sandy Powell e Christopher Peterson

"Jojo Rabbit", Mayes C. Rubeo

"Joker", Mark Bridges

"Little Women", Jacqueline Durran

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood", Arianne Phillips

Melhor Mistura de som

"1917?

"Ford v Ferrari"

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

"Ad Astra"

"Joker"

Melhor Edição de som

"1917?

"Ford v. Ferrari"

"Joker"

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Melhor Curta de Animação

"Dcera (Daughter)"

"Hair Love"

"Kitbull"

"Memorable"

"Sister"

Melhor Curta Metragem

"A Sister"

"Brotherhood"

"Nefta Football Club"

"The Neighbor"s Window"

"Saria"

Melhor Banda Sonora Original

"Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker"

"Little Women"

"Joker"

"1917"

"Marriage Story"

Melhor Actor Secundário

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Anthony Hopkins, "Two Popes"

Melhor Montagem

"Ford v Ferrari", Andrew Buckland e Michael McCusker

"The Irishman", Thelma Schoonmaker

"Jojo Rabbit", Tom Eagles

"Joker", Jeff Groth

"Parasite", Jinmo Yang

Melhor Filme Internacional

"Corpus Christi"

"Honeyland"

"Les Misérables"

"Pain and Glory"

"Parasite"

Melhor Curta Documental

"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You"re a Girl)"

"Life Overtakes Me"

"Walk Run Cha-Cha"

"In The Absence"

"Saint lewis Superman"

Melhor Documentário

"American Factory"

"The Cave"

"The Edge of Democracy"

"For Sama"

"Honeyland"

Melhor Design de Produção

"1917", Dennis Gassner e Lee Sandales

"The Irishman", Bob Shaw e Regina Graves

"Jojo Rabbit", Ra Vincent e Nora Sopková

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood", Barbara Ling e Nancy Haigh

"Parasite", Lee Ha Jun e Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram e Cho Hee

Melhor Fotografia

"1917", Roger Deakins

"The Irishman", Rodrigo Prieto

"Joker", Lawrence Sher

"The Lighthouse", Jarin Blaschke

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood", Robert Richardson

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

"Avengers: Endgame"

"The Irishman"

"The Lion King"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

"1917"

Melhor Caracterização

"Bombshell"

"Joker"

"Judy"

"Maleficent"

"1917"

Melhor Filme de Animação

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"I Lost My Body"

"Klaus"

"Missing Link"

"Toy Story 4"

Melhor Canção Original

"I"m Gonna Love Me Again", Rocketman

"Into the Unknown", Frozen 2

"Stand Up", Harriet

"I Cant Let You Through Yourself Away", Toy Story 4

"I"m Standing With You", Breakthrough

Melhor Argumento Adaptado

"The Irishman", Steven Zaillian

"Jojo Rabbit", Taika Waititi

"Joker", Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

"Little Women", Greta Gerwig

"The Two Popes," Anthony McCarten

Melhor Argumento Original

"Knives Out", Rian Johnson

"Marriage Story", Noah Baumbach

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood", Quentin Tarantino

"Parasite", Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

"1917", Sam Mendes

Melhor Actor

Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Jonathan Pryce, "Two Popes"

Melhor Actriz

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

Renee Zellweger, "Judy"

Melhor Realização

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

Todd Phillips, "Joker"

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite"

Melhor Filme

"1917"

"The Irishman"

"Joker"

"Marriage Story"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

"Ford v Ferrari"

"Little Women"

"Parasite"